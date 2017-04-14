UP’s anti-Romeo drive inspires Operation Durga in Haryana

Senior police officials said they were harassing women and have been let off with a warning. Senior police officials said they were harassing women and have been let off with a warning.

On the lines of anti-Romeo squads of the Uttar Pradesh Police, the Haryana Police has launched “Operation Durga” with raids being conducted in several districts over the last two days. While some of those who were rounded up during these days said they were innocent, police officials said there was sufficient evidence against them.

CM’s Flying Squad launched the campaign on Wednesday. The members of the squad rounded up those allegedly harassing girls and handed them over to the local police. The campaign continued on Thursday as well and 23 persons were arrested for indulging in crimes against women. Police have registered nine criminal cases, including three each at Panipat and Gurgaon and one each at Bhiwani, Sirsa and Fatehabad.

A police spokesman said teams had conducted 41 raids at public places such as schools, colleges, bus stands and railway stations, and nabbed 107 persons. He said that others were warned to be careful in future and were released by local police on a written assurance by parents or guardians.

On April 12, CM’s Flying Squad rounded up seven students from outside Nehru College, Jhajjar. Senior police officials said they were harassing women and have been let off with a warning.

However, Navin, a final year BA student at Nehru College who was rounded up, said: “My friend wanted me to help him meet someone who could assist him in passing the exam. I parked my bike on the road. Suddenly, police personnel came and asked me to cometo the police station with them as I was harassing girls. I showed them my identity card and said that I was a student of the college and not loitering around. I was taken to the police station and was asked to call my family members. After several hours I was allowed to leave,” he said.

Sunil, another student of Nehru College who was rounded up by the police said that a crowd had gathered outside the college that he went to see. The policemen, he said, then started questioning him.

“I told them I had come out after attending my lecture. They took me to the police station saying you harass girls. I was let off after several hours,” he said. A similar story was narrated by another student Ashish, who said that the incident caused embarrassment to his family as all their neighbours were now talking about this.

SP Jhajjar B Satheesh Balan, however, rubbished their claims. “The CM’s Flying Squad had deployed women as decoys outside the college. There is evidence against them. The CM’s instructions are that students should be given a warning on the first instance. Since they were let off they are making such claims. If they indulge in such activities in the future strict action will be taken,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now