Uproar over publication of expunged remarks, media houses to get notices

SP's Naresh Agrawal at Parliament on Friday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

There was an uproar in the Rajya Sabha on Friday after Opposition members claimed that the expunged remarks of a Samajwadi Party member regarding Hindu gods were published and broadcast by some media houses, and demanded that the matter be sent to the privileges committee. After much argument between the members and the Chair, Chairman Hamid Ansari told the House that showcause notices would be sent to a TV channel and some newspapers.

Naresh Agrawal, who had made the remarks on Wednesday, raised the issue minutes after the House met. He claimed that members of the BJP’s youth wing vandalised his house and that a BJP worker threatened him in Meerut. Congress’s Pramod Tiwari said an FIR has been filed against Agrawal by a BJP member in Meerut on the basis of his speech in the House and argued that it amounted to breach of privilege and insult of Parliament. A host of Opposition members stood up in Agrawal’s support.

Congress’s Anand Sharma argued that under Article 105 of the Constitution and Rule 190 of the Rajya Sabha Rules, if 25 members make a demand “then automatically, it becomes a privilege matter… We are insisting. We will insist that Rule 190 be invoked.” Deputy Chairman P J Kurien agreed with the members and said the expunged remarks cannot be published and that nobody has the authority to file an FIR on whatever is said in the House. He, however, asked members to give a notice and evidence to back their claim.

SP’s Javed Ali Khan said that an editor had written that had he been in the House, he would have held the member by the collar and dragged him out and presented him before the country. “I fully agree with you. The members’ rights are to be protected and members’ privileges are to be protected… The only question is this… The Chair needs some substantive material. So give a notice and also a copy of the report. Then the Chairman will examine it… it is not instant coffee,” Kurien said, asking members to give a notice.

“If an MP’s house has been vandalised or attacked for what he said in the House, the government should conduct inquiry and come back to the House and also take appropriate action against the culprit. That direction is given to the government.” Tiwari and some SP members drafted separate notices amid the melee and gave it to the Rajya Sabha secretary general. They then demanded that the matter be referred to the privileges committee.

Kurien repeatedly called for material evidence, saying he could not rely on WhatsApp messages as some members were displaying on their mobile phones. With the Opposition not yielding, Kurien adjourned the House for 15 minutes. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the government was against any violence and the House can take action as per rules. When the House re-assembled at 12 noon for Question Hour, noisy scenes continued.

Chairman Ansari then announced, “I have received notice from some members raising a question of privilege against a TV channel and some newspapers for making defamatory remarks against a member of this House. The secretariat has been asked to issue a showcause notice and further inquire into the matter.” On Agrawal’s claim that his house was vandalised, he said, “We will ask for a factual report from the concerned authorities about what the member is saying.”

