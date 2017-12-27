Uproar over Anant Hegde remarks on Constitution, Opposition says resign

Noisy scenes were witnessed in both Houses of Parliament Wednesday with the Opposition demanding the resignation of Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Anantkumar Hegde for his remarks that “people who call themselves secularists… are like people without parentage or who don’t know their bloodline”, and that the BJP has come to power to “change the Constitution”.
In Rajya Sabha, as soon as Hegde rose to lay papers listed against his name, several members, including Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, protested. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu allowed Azad to speak but he was interrupted by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel. At this, Azad said: “Since the minister seems to be in a hurry, I will be brief. A minister who has no faith in the Constitution of India has no right to be an MP or a minister. He should resign.”
In Lok Sabha, the Opposition forced adjournment of proceedings twice with Congress members protesting in the well of the House, seeking the removal of Hegde. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that Hegde, with his remarks on the Constitution, had also denigrated its architect, Babasaheb Ambedkar.
On Sunday, speaking in Koppal district of Karnataka, Hegde had heaped scorn on “secularists”: “I don’t know what to call them. They are like people without parentage or who don’t know their bloodline… If someone says I am secular, I get suspicious… A few people say the Constitution mentions the word secular, so you have to agree. Because it’s there in the Constitution, we will respect it, but this will change in the near future… We are here and have come to change the Constitution. We will change it.”
In Rajya Sabha, Opposition members shouted “Babasaheb ka apmaan nahi chalega (insulting Babasaheb will not be permitted)”. In the din, BJP member Subramanian Swamy tried to make the point that the word secular was added to the Constitution at a later date and not by Ambedkar.
Minister of State Ramdas Athawale got up and said it was not “this government” but “that one”, pointing towards the Opposition benches, which had “insulted” Babasaheb. Athawale, who switched loyalties from the UPA to NDA, said he decided to change allegiance because the UPA “never honoured” Ambedkar and “did not even give him a Bharat Ratna”.
When the House was adjourned, Venkaiah Naidu met Azad and Leader of House Arun Jaitley to resolve the impasse. After proceedings resumed, Goel made a statement on Hegde’s remarks: “I want to clarify that we have full confidence in the Constitution. We do not agree with the minister’s comments.”
Later, speaking to reporters outside the House, Azad demanded that Hegde tender an apology for his remarks or be sacked from the Council of Ministers. He said it was for the Prime Minister to take a call. In Lok Sabha, repeated appeals by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan failed to calm the Opposition and proceedings had to be adjourned twice even as the government said it was committed to the Constitution.
“The member (Hegde) is not in the House. Nobody knows what he has said. The government has given a statement on this. Now, please don’t disrupt the proceedings,” Mahajan said as members from Congress trooped to the well, holding up banners and chanting slogans that Hegde be sacked. “There are many state elections coming up. But that does not mean you will bring in some issue or the other here to disrupt the House.”
In response to the Opposition charge, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told Lok Sabha: “The government is committed to the Constitution envisioned by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The government of Narendra Modi as well as the state governments run according to the Constitution. The Opposition is twisting and blowing out of proportion some comments made by Anantkumar Hegde.”
- Dec 27, 2017 at 10:48 pmHedge is absolutely right to abolish sicularism from India. India dont need any sickularism. We see the pathetic remarks of media specially NDTV is very much more vibrant against Hedge. But the reality is to be revealed by media. Wife of Kuvhusan Jadav was humiliated in Pakistan but Indian media is busy to hide this citing Hedge's remark. Opposition did not respond properly. The media should find out that at the beginning secularism was not included but at last included by Nehru-Gandhi culprits. Secularism was included at the cost of the blood of Hindus and these two cunning men betrayed with the actual spirit of Indian civilization. They did't cut cancer cells from the body although had a very good chance. These two non visionary leaders must be hated by Indian people for ever.Reply
- Dec 27, 2017 at 10:52 pmso when is CBA hegde bhagwat and other brahmins going down the manhole to do manual scavengiing? when is CBA bhagwat hedge and other brahmins gonna clear corpses carcasses used sanitary napkins fecces used condoms?Reply
- Dec 27, 2017 at 10:43 pmreligion is the opiate of the masses. Religion has been responsible for the most number of killings and genocides in human history. religion is the biggest waste of time in human history serving no purpose except for power by self serving interests. if a religion can consign dalits/shudras to 5000 yrs of servitude, aparthied, genocide, rape, dehumanisation it is not fit for any human at any point in human history. the fractious and divisive caste system has allowed waves of invaders to easily assume empire but we need to thank first the muslims then british for s ching together a ffractious and balkanised land of 1000s of kingdoms into a whole called india. a religion that forces a specific group to go down the manhole, to clear corpses, carcasses, used sanitary napkins n condoms, and other unspeakable horrors (till 19th century dalit women had to go topless in kerala!) such a pagan animistic heathen faith aint fit for human civilisationReply
- Dec 27, 2017 at 10:10 pm.A scathing critique for a fresh debate, 'Cons utional Amnesia'. Chapter link : boloji /index.cfm?md Mobile sd Articles ArticleID 12921 … Book link : self.gutenberg /eBooks/WPLBN0002827707-Puppets-Of-Faith--Theory-of-Communal-Strife-by-Murthy-B-S-.aspx …?Reply
- Dec 27, 2017 at 10:44 pmreligion is the opiate of the masses. Religion has been responsible for the most number of killings and genocides in human history. religion is the biggest waste of time in human history serving no purpose except for power by self serving interests. if a religion can consign dalits/shudras to 5000 yrs of servitude, aparthied, genocide, rape, dehumanisation it is not fit for any human at any point in human history. the fractious and divisive caste system has allowed waves of invaders to easily assume empire but we need to thank first the muslims then british for s ching together a ffractious and balkanised land of 1000s of kingdoms into a whole called india. a religion that forces a specific group to go down the manhole, to clear corpses, carcasses, used sanitary napkins n condoms, and other unspeakable horrors (till 19th century dalit women had to go topless in kerala!) such a pagan animistic heathen faith aint fit for human civilisationReply
- Dec 27, 2017 at 10:44 pmso all the highfaluting debate in ivory towers will never offset the untold misery of the dalits and shudras - 5000 yrs of it!Reply
- Dec 27, 2017 at 10:02 pmWhy NAMO should not sack Mr.hegde?Reply