Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly over Rs 3 crore betting video featuring leader of opposition

The Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday witnessed noisy scenes and uproar as ruling and opposition party benches clashed over a video purportedly featuring leader of opposition Rameshwar Dudi that has gone viral. The House even saw an adjournment over the issue even as Dudi stoutly maintained that the video was a fake.

Noisy scenes were witnessed during the Zero Hour when Speaker Kailash Meghwal accepted a privilege motion moved by Dudi after his clarification on the purported video in which he was allegedly shown telling a man that he betted Rs 3 crore on the recent bypolls. Speaker Meghwal referred the motion to the privilege committee for investigation. Ruling party legislators, however were unsatisfied, and demanded a forensic science lab probe in the matter.

Meghwal cited rules that the Chair can accept a privilege motion moved by any member for probe. Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs minister Rajendra Rathore also urged the Speaker to announce an FSL probe, which the Speaker did not accept. Rathore asked Dudi to revoke the motion.

Dudi, however, accused the ruling party members of raising false allegations against him in the House. He claimed the allegation was levelled against him without any notice. “The video was false and distorted,” he emphasised. It was a breach of privilege as a member of the House, he claimed and moved a privilege motion, which the Speaker accepted. Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said that the matter was sensitive.

There was an exchange of barbs between ruling and opposition members following which the House also saw and adjournment.

