Upholding appointment of the CJI, Supreme Court gives list of reasons

In a first, the Supreme Court has delivered a detailed judgment underlining the qualities of a Chief Justice of India-designate and clarifying his role as a member of the collegium. Adjudicating a petition filed by a group of lawyers challenging the appointment of Justice J S Khehar as the CJI, two judges of the apex court have written separate but concurring orders to uphold his appointment.

While the bench of Justices R K Agrawal and D Y Chandrachud shot down the plea filed by the National Lawyers’ Campaign for Judicial Transparency and Reforms on December 30, their order was released yesterday, with elaborate reasons on why the appointment was valid in law and in terms of convention of judicial appointments.

Justice Khehar took oath as the CJI on January 4.

The petitioner lawyers had complained that since Justice Khehar presided over the five-judge Constitution Bench, which had revived the collegium after striking down the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) in October 2015, he was a beneficiary of his own verdict, as he was being appointed as the CJI through the same process.

But in his seven-page order, Justice Agrawal wrote: “There is no question of him being considered as ineligible or disqualified for being appointed as the Chief Justice of India.”

The judgment in the NJAC case, Justice Agrawal said, was delivered individually by all the five judges constituting the Bench, and the case was decided by a majority of four judges.

“So far as the allegation that he has usurped the power of appointment of Judges to himself is concerned, it is sufficient to mention here that the collegium not only consists of the Chief Justice of India but four other hon’ble senior judges as well, and it cannot be said that the Chief Justice of India can usurp the power of appointing the judges for himself,” he held, as he dismissed the writ petition.

Justice Agrawal highlighted how the petitioners themselves had repeatedly described Justice Khehar, the seniormost judge, as a “diamond”, reproducing paragraphs from the petition that called him “one of the most upright Judges of the Supreme Court” whose integrity, competence and honesty were beyond any doubt.

“Thus, from the portions reproduced above, it is clear that even the petitioners themselves have unequivocally praised the qualities of His Lordship,” said Justice Agrawal.

Concurring with his senior colleague, Justice Chandrachud, in his five-page order, said it was “preposterous” to argue that Justice Khehar was disqualified as the CJI based on a “perception” formed by a bunch of lawyers regarding one of the judgments delivered by him.

“Being the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court of India, his appointment as Chief Justice of India follows a recognised constitutional convention (duly acknowledged and reiterated in the Memorandum of Procedure) of the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court being appointed to the office of Chief Justice of India,” said Justice Chandrachud.

He added that the petition was “misconceived”, since fulfilment of qualifications for appointment to a constitutional office has to be based on an objective norm and not on views held by a litigant, in regard to the correctness of a judicial decision or on a perception as to its interpretation.

“Judges assume oath of office to perform the duties of their office ‘without fear or favour’, or ‘affection or ill will’. Palatability of a judicial decision to a litigant is not the touchstone for determining eligibility for constitutional office,” held Justice Chandrachud, noting the petition had “no constitutional foundation or basis”.