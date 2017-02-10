Uphaar fire tragedy: Unacceptable, age can’t be a criteria, says Neelam Krishnamoorthy

The fire-ravaged interiors of the Uphaar Cinema Hall near Green Park. Tashi Tobgyal The fire-ravaged interiors of the Uphaar Cinema Hall near Green Park. Tashi Tobgyal

“I am ashamed to be an Indian today. I don’t say it because I’m bitter. I say it because I don’t feel proud of being an Indian… The court can pass a judgment to mandate standing up during the national anthem but can’t ensure doors are open to avert tragedy,” said an incensed Neelam Krishnamoorthy on the day the SC ordered Uphaar Cinema fire accused Gopal Ansal to serve a year in prison.

Krishnamoorthy lost two children — a daughter and a son — in the blaze. “I would have taken it in my stride had the court acquitted them. I respected the judiciary but the fact that the court found them guilty but let one brother off because of old age and gave the other only a year-long sentence is unacceptable. Why should age be a criterion? The crime was committed 20 years ago. Does the court’s judgment mean that those older than 75 years can commit any crime and get away with it?” she said.

Krishnamoorthy and other parents point out how other convicts have been sentenced to long imprisonment despite their old age. “There was a recent case where a 93-year-old was sent to prison. How can the courts let the Ansals off? What message does that send out? The verdict in the case comes 20 years after the incident. How will law work as a deterrent in this case? Such cases need to be taken up on priority basis,” said Naveen Sahni, parent of another child who died in the fire.

TIMELINE

June 13, 1997: 59 die of asphyxia, over 100 suffer injuries in stampede after fire breaks out

1997: Probe & arrest

July 22: Uphaar owner Sushil Ansal arrested

July 24: CBI takes over

Nov 15: Chargesheet against 16 accused, including owners Gopal and Sushil Ansal

Feb 2001: Court frames charges under IPC sections for culpable homicide, causing death by negligence and violation of Cinematograph Act

Nov 20, 2007: Court convicts 12 accused; Ansals sentenced to 2 yrs in jail

Jan 4, 2008: Delhi HC grants bail to Ansals

Sep 11: SC cancels bail; Ansals sent to Tihar Jail

April 17, 2013: SC reserves order on appeals of Ansals, CBI, AVUT

Mar 5, 2014: One judge awards one year, another sentences Ansals

Aug 19, 2015: SC allows Ansals to walk free after paying a fine of Rs 60 cr