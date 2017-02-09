Uphaar fire tragedy: SC sentences Gopal Ansal to one year jail

Uphaar cinema tragedy in 1997 killed 59 people. (File Photo) Uphaar cinema tragedy in 1997 killed 59 people. (File Photo)

Reviewing its 2015 judgment, the Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced Gopal Ansal to one year jail in connection with the Uphar fire tragedy. He was asked by the apex court to surrender within four weeks. Ansal previously served four months of his four year sentence, which was later commuted. He will now have to serve the remainder of the sentence which is six months. Delving on its earlier judgment in 2015, the bench hearing the case observed that the punishment must also be commensurate with public interest. Sushil Ansal, however, was let off by the top court citing his old age.

Reacting to the development, the Association of the Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) said that they lost faith in the judiciary. “Extremely disappointed, biggest mistake in my life was coming to court. Lost faith in judiciary. Have been let down very badly,a futile exercise. Rich and powerful enjoy special powers,” said Neelam Krishnamoorthy of AVUT. In 1997, fifty nine people were killed in the fire accident at Uphaar cinema. The top court had earlier levied a fine of Rs 30 crore on the Ansal brothers; to be paid as compensation to the immediate families of the victims.

