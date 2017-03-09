Uphaar fire tragedy: SC orders Gopal Ansal to surrender on March 19, dismisses his plea

The Supreme Court has ordered Gopal Ansal to surrender on March 19 in the Uphaar fire tragedy case, dismissing his plea that he not be sent back to jail.

On Wednesday, senior advocate Ram Jethmalani said Ansal would not be available on March 9 and 10 as he has to go to Pune on a teaching assignment and the bench can fix Gopal’s appeal for hearing immediately after the reopening of the apex court post Holi vacation on March 20.

Gopal, who faced jail time for around four-and-a-half months, had sought relief on the ground of parity claiming that he was a 69-year-old and that he would suffer irreparable damage to his health if sent to prison.

Fifty nine people had died in the Uphaar cinema during the screening of Hindi movie ‘Border’ on June 13, 1997.

