Uphaar fire tragedy: Delhi HC upholds evidence tampering charge against Sushil, Gopal Ansal

Inside the Uphaar cinema. Tashi Tobgyal Inside the Uphaar cinema. Tashi Tobgyal

The Delhi High Court on Friday upheld the trial court order framing charges of evidence tampering against real estate brothers Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal in the 1997 Uphaar fire case. Justice Siddharth Mridul in his order said that there was adequate material before him which justified the framing of charges against Ansals and others. “The material gave rise to strong suspicion that accused committed the offence for which charges were rightly framed,” the bench said.

Sushil, 76, was spared last year from serving remaining jail term in a one-year sentence in the case due to age-related concerns, while his brother Gopal, 69, was asked by the court to serve out the remaining quantum sentence. Gopal’s petition for parity with his elder brother was dismissed by the apex court in March. On March 20, Gopal surrendered before Tihar jail authorities.

The brothers were awarded one-year jail sentence by Delhi High Court in 2008 in a case related to June 13, 1997 Uphaar cinema fire tragedy in which 59 people had died during the screening of the film Border. Over 100 more were injured in the following stampede after the tragedy.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd