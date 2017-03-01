Uphaar fire: SC to hear Gopal Ansal’s jail term plea on Friday

The parking space at Uphaar cinema complex. Tashi Tobgyal The parking space at Uphaar cinema complex. Tashi Tobgyal

The Supreme Court will on Friday hear a plea by real estate baron Gopal Ansal not to send him back to jail in connection with the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy case and to treat him on par with his elder brother Sushil Ansal, who was let off due to his advanced age and medical conditions. Fifty-nine people had died of asphyxia in the Uphaar cinema complex during the screening of Hindi movie Border on June 13, 1997. A bench, by a 2:1 majority verdict delivered on February 9, had given relief to 76-year-old Sushil considering his “advanced age-related complications” by awarding him the jail term already undergone but asked the younger sibling to surrender within four weeks to serve the remaining jail term.

On Tuesday, senior advocate Ram Jethmalani mentioned the fresh plea for urgent hearing before Chief Justice of India J S Khehar and also sought an interim relief that Gopal, 69, be granted one extra week to surrender in jail. “You (Jethmalani) will have to wait. It has to be heard by the same bench, if it is existing, which had heard the review. We can put it for Friday if there is no objection,” said the CJI. The period of sentence already undergone should be enough for Gopal also and he should be awarded the jail term already undergone, Jethmalani said, adding that the convict has also suffered from advanced age-related ailments like his elder brother.

The convict has also paid Rs 30 crore in fine, he said. Senior advocate K T S Tulsi, appearing for the Association for Victims of Uphaar Tragedy led by Neelam Krishnamoorthy, opposed the plea, saying the review pleas of the CBI and the association have already been decided and that “there cannot be a review of the review judgment”. Lawyer Aparajita Singh, appearing for the CBI, said the remedy available to the convict was to file a curative plea and no fresh application can be filed in a decided review petition.