Uphaar case: Supreme Court to hear plea of Gopal Ansal

59 people had died in the Uphaar cinema fire 59 people had died in the Uphaar cinema fire

The Supreme Court Tuesday agreed to hear on March 3 the fresh plea of real estate baron Gopal Ansal seeking modification of its verdict asking him to serve the remaining jail term in the Uphaar fire case.

Read | Gopal Ansal moves apex court to reduce jail term

The apex court had recently asked Gopal Ansal to undergo the remaining jail term in the case while his elder brother Sushil Ansal got relief from incarceration with a prison term already undergone by him in view of age-related complications.

The younger brother has sought similar relief claiming that he was 69 years old and would suffer irreparable damage to his health if he is sent to jail.

Watch What Else Is making News

A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar assured senior advocate Ram Jethmalani that it would ascertain the availability of the bench which had heard the review and would list it for hearing on Friday.

Senior advocate K T S Tulsi, appearing for the Association for Victims of Uphaar Tragedy, opposed the plea saying there cannot be a review of the review judgement.

59 people had died in the 1996 fire tragedy in the Uphaar Cinema owned by the Ansals.