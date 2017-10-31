Upendra launches new party: I don’t want to be MRG or Chiranjeevi. I want to be me in politics

If voted to power, Upendra said, he would create a people-centric administration. (file photo) If voted to power, Upendra said, he would create a people-centric administration. (file photo)

Kannada actor Upendra on Tuesday formally floated his political party, Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Paksha (KPJP). Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, the actor-turned-politician promised to usher in a new beginning in Karnataka politics. If voted to power, Upendra said, he would create a people-centric administration.

In a surprise move in August, Upendra officially announced his decision to take the plunge into active politics. And since then many have been suggesting that it would be impossible for Upendra to pull off a victory in the elections, which will take place early next year in Karnataka.

However, Upendra expressed confidence in bringing about a change in politics in his own way.

“I’m a success story the moment I entered the politics. I don’t want to die with regrets of not doing things that I aspired to do. I am not worried about winning or losing the elections,” Upendra said in reply to a question on identity politics.

Describing the task of winning elections as “mission impossible”, Upendra, however, said his party candidates will contest elections in all the assembly constituencies in 2018.

“Our party may win all the seats in Karnataka or none,” he said. “I’m expecting for a revolution, not a gradual change,” he said.

“Instead of looking for better options, I am trying to be the option that I have been looking for…”We can’t just sit and whine about how bad is our system. We should try and change it,” he added.

Upended said that and his party will work towards fulfilling all his promises. “Let’s make sure people don’t lose hope this time,” he told the media.

When asked about his stance on some of the pressing issues in Karnataka, such as the Kalasa Banduri issue and the feud between Lingayat and Veerashaiva, he said he will approach all the issues objectively but not emotionally.

Upendra also said he has received support from friends in the film fraternity. “Yash, Shivarajkumar, Sudeep among others spoke to me after I announced my political entry.”

Upendra is the latest film star to join the bandwagon of the actor-turned-politician down South. He was reminded that many successful actors like Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan have failed to become a hit with people when it came to politics and that not every actor can become MGR. The 50-years-old actor-filmmaker replied, “I don’t want to be MGR, Chiranjeevi or Pawan Kalyan. I want to be me.”

Many actors from the Kannada industry have taken the plunge into politics, but none have been as ambitious as Upendra so far. While other actors were content with a post in the cabinet of a national party, Upendra aspires to form his own government next year.

