Upendra Kushwaha has no place in NDA, says Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Express Photo by Alok Jain/File) RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Express Photo by Alok Jain/File)

A day after Union minister Upendra Kushwaha skipped a get-together of senior NDA leaders in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief was welcome to hold talks with this party. “Upendra Kushwaha has no place in NDA. If he wants to talk to us, then we have no problem,” Yadav was quoted by ANI.

On Thursday, Kushwaha gave the get-together a miss, bringing to the fore the discontent simmering within the BJP-led coalition over sharing of seats for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. RLSP national secretary and spokesperson Abhayanand Suman said that Kushwaha was scheduled to attend the meeting, but his visit was cancelled due to some last minute issues.

However, Suman asserted that the alliance was strong and there were no misgivings. “He (Kushwaha) had asked other party members to attend the meeting. All central leaders, our state president, MPs and MLAs, along with approximately 200 workers and local leaders, were present at the dinner. The alliance is solid and unbreakable,” Suman said.

Questioned about reports that Kushwaha did not intend to attend the meeting, as it was not a “national level” meeting, Suman said, “He was set to come, but could not due to some exigency. But, he made sure all central party leaders attend. There was no doubt in anyone’s mind.”

Shortly after Kushwaha conveyed his decision to skip the event to BJP state president Nityanand Rai over telephone, a statement was issued by his party’s national working president Nagamani saying: “NDA will achieve spectacular success in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls in Bihar if these are fought projecting Kushwaha as the leader of the coalition”.

