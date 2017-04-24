Upendra Kushwaha granted bail in Model Code of Conduct case

Union minister Upendra Kushwaha was on Monday granted bail by a Bihar court in connection with a case relating to violation of the Model Code of Conduct during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ravi Kumar granted bail to Kushwaha on a personal bond of Rs 10,000 soon after the minister surrendered.

However, the judge took exception to the presence of security guards and other people with the Union Minister of State for HRD when he appeared before him in court. The guards and the others were asked to leave the room. A case was registered at Town police station at Katihar in 2009 by polling officials against Kushwaha after his posters were found at the counting venue. The case was filed under the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

Speaking to reporters later, Kushwaha demanded a CBI probe into the allegations leveled by senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his family members. “There must be a probe into the charges that the RJD supremo and his family members have amassed immovable property beyond their known sources of income,” he said.

