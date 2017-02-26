Upendra Kushwaha calls Nitish Kumar a curse for Bihar

Union Minister of State for Human Resources Development Upendra Kushwaha today criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he was a curse for the state. “Nitish Kumar has proved to be a shok (mourning) and abhishap (curse) for Bihar as he has failed to deliver on his promises made to the people during the Kosi floods of 2008… “The victim families still wait for the state government’s help and assistance,” Kushwaha, the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief, said.

Kumar, while speaking Saturday at an international conference – Incessant Ganga – had reminded the people of PM Narendra Modi’s statement made during the 2014 general elections in Varanasi where he had said ‘Maa Ganga ne mujhe bulaya hai’ (Mother Ganga has called me).

“When I recently visited Varanasi, the people told me that mother Ganga is searching for her son,” Kumar said. Kushwaha said the people of Bihar were not happy with the state government which has failed on all fronts, be it law and order or the paper leak scam. On the Bihar Staff Selection Commission paper leak scam, he said the involment of ministers and legislators in the scam must be exposed and big guns be arrested first.

Stating that his party had decided not to field candidates in the UP Assembly polls on the PM’s suggestion, Kushwaha said “The people of UP want a change for development in the state.”