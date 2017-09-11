Update muster rolls within 30 days: Maharashtra government

Sanjay Kolate, commissioner for MGNREGS, said directions have been issued to all districts’ authorities a few days ago. “It is mandatory to give payments within 15 days after the muster roll is closed. But, in many cases, there was a delay and the muster rolls were filed after 15 days. (Representational Image) Sanjay Kolate, commissioner for MGNREGS, said directions have been issued to all districts’ authorities a few days ago. “It is mandatory to give payments within 15 days after the muster roll is closed. But, in many cases, there was a delay and the muster rolls were filed after 15 days. (Representational Image)

Concerned over the delayed payments under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), the state has asked all district authorities to update muster rolls in the programme’s Management Information System within

a month from September 15 onwards.

At present, there is no fixed time period to update the rolls. Officials from the department said more than 1,000 muster rolls are yet to be cleared for payments. They should be cleared in 15 days from the date of their closure. It is also observed that some districts have witnessed a delay of more than 90 days in payments. The highest number of delays are in districts including Pune, Sangli and Beed, said an official.

Sanjay Kolate, commissioner for MGNREGS, said directions have been issued to all districts’ authorities a few days ago. “It is mandatory to give payments within 15 days after the muster roll is closed. But, in many cases, there was a delay and the muster rolls were filed after 15 days. At present, there is no time restriction on updating the information of muster rolls on the project management information system,” said Kolate.

He added the state government’s move comes after directions from the Union government last month. “Now, if the muster rolls are not filed within 30 days of closure, the system would not accept the information afterwards. So, the responsibility for such delays would rest with the officials concerned,” Kolate added.

The state has asked district officials to follow the instructions strictly and has fixed the responsibility on the district collectors, chief executive officers of Zilla Parishads and other officials. “We will closely monitor this. For any delay, the responsibility will be fixed on officials and appropriate action would be taken against them,” said Kolate.

Another official said the Centre has made it a priority to clear NREGS payments within 15 days. “The labourers need the payments within 15 days. The delay in receiving money they are eligible for leads them to suffer, defeating the very purpose of the Act. The delay in payments is caused due to technical issues and unavailability of funds. But these issues needs to be fixed to ensure timely payments,” said the official.

