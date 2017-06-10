Latest News
  • UPCC chief Raj Babbar promises to fight for Mandola farmers

UPCC chief Raj Babbar promises to fight for Mandola farmers

Addressing the protesting cultivators, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Raj Babbar said the Congress will fight for the welfare of farmers and they will get the appropriate compensation upto their satisfaction.

By: PTI | Ghaziabad | Published:June 10, 2017 5:48 pm
raj babbar, mandola farmers, india news, indian express news If the administration tries to demolish the houses of farmers of Mandola, Congress will vehemently oppose the move, Raj Babbar said. (File/Photo)

Related News

UPCC (Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee) chief Raj Babbar on Saturday assured the protesting farmers in Mandola village here that his party would fight for getting them adequate compensation for their lands acquired for an affordable housing project. The farmers have been pressurising the authorities to revise the compensation rates for the lands acquired under the Avas Vikas housing scheme. Addressing the protesting cultivators, Babbar said the Congress will fight for the welfare of farmers and they will get the appropriate compensation upto their satisfaction.

If the administration tries to demolish the houses of farmers of Mandola, Congress will vehemently oppose the move, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

Jun 10: Latest News