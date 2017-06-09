UPA only enjoyed power, NDA serving people, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said the Narendra Modi-led NDA government is “serving the countrymen” while the previous Congress-led UPA government had only “enjoyed power”. Alleging that there was large-scale corruption during the 10-year-long UPA rule, he said, “There was graft everywhere, whether it was 2G or coal allocation. There are several examples of irregularities in allotment of land in Haryana also.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he is a ‘sevak’ and we all are doing ‘seva’. There is a difference between today’s government and the previous UPA government,” Khattar said.

“Today ‘satta’ (power) is for ‘seva’ (service). But, under the UPA government, they only enjoyed power,” Khattar said addressing the ‘MODI FEST’ programme here.

Without naming former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who was last month questioned by the CBI in connection with a land allotment “scam”, he said, “The then CM is today surrounded by the CBI and the Supreme Court.” Khattar further alleged “not only he (Hooda), but several Congress leaders and some government officials were also indulged in corruption.”

There is zero tolerance towards corruption in the Central government and also in other (BJP-ruled) states, he said adding the prime minister has already said “Na khaunga, na khane dunga” (neither will I take bribe, nor will allow anyone take it).”

“The opposition will create problems and they will not stop. We have to answer them and people will also answer them,” Khattar said and elaborated on various schemes launched by the Centre in the last three years.

He said due to demonetisation “Rs one lakh crore black money has been unearthed and more will come out. Those who opposed it are now saying it was a successful.” The Haryana chief minister also accused the Telangana government of failing to properly integrate regulated ‘mandis’ (markets) under the electronic National Agriculture Market (eNAM).

