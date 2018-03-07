UPA let Winsome chief Jatin Mehta flee India on ‘illegally acquired’ passport: BJP

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had earlier alleged that Mehta and his family were allowed to leave India even when there were complaints pending against him with the CBI since February 2014. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had earlier alleged that Mehta and his family were allowed to leave India even when there were complaints pending against him with the CBI since February 2014.

THE RULING BJP on Tuesday targeted the Congress over the alleged fraud of Rs 6,712 crore by Winsome Group chairman Jatin Mehta, saying that bank loans to the diamond baron were granted during the UPA government and that the party let him flee India on “illegally acquired” passport of Saint Kitts.

Rejecting the Congress’s allegations that Mehta ran away from the country after non-payment of bank loans and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was providing protection to him, Union minister Hardeep Puri said at a press conference: “The Congress’s allegations are nothing but logical absurdity. The party is speaking blatant lies. Advances to Mehta were granted between September 2010 and March 2013 during the Congress-led UPA government. And his last entry and exit into India was on the same day on July 25, 2013 and everyone knows who was in power at that time.”

Puri said the jeweller illegally acquired passport of Saint Kitts in November 2012 without renouncing his Indian citizenship and traveled to India on both passports during the Congress-led government’s tenure.

BJP spokesperson GVL Rao said Mehta travelled to India on four occasions on his Indian passport after November 2012 and eight times in 2013 on passport of Saint Kitts, but every time it was “intentionally overlooked” by the then party in power. Rao said while the Congress helped Mehta to run away, the NDA government unearthed this “fraud” in December 2014 and declared him a “willful defaulter” in December 2016.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had earlier alleged that Mehta, who hailed from Palanpur in Gujarat, and his family were allowed to leave India even when there were complaints pending against him with the CBI since February 2014.

On Tuesday, Surjewala alleged that the NDA government was implementing a “Save Robbers, Help Them Run Away” scheme and the fraudsters have a new mantra — “flout, fleece and fly” — while the youth in the country were reeling under unemployment.

