UP: Zoos hit in crackdown on slaughterhouses

An Agra firm has been approached to supply about 80 kg buffalo meat for Etawah lions. (Representational) An Agra firm has been approached to supply about 80 kg buffalo meat for Etawah lions. (Representational)

Zoos in Lucknow, Kanpur and Etawah Lion Safari are facing shortage of buffalo meat supply following the BJP government’s crackdown on slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow zoo director Anupam Gupta said that they require about 220 kg buffalo meat daily for 35 carnivorous animals. He added that a legally-run slaughterhouse in Unnao district would supply the meat now. Gupta refused to name the slaughterhouse while an officer said all six slaughterhouses in Unnao are mechanised. An Agra firm has been approached to supply about 80 kg buffalo meat for Etawah lions.

Most buffalo meat shops in Lucknow have been closed as they were running without licences. Three Lucknow Municipal Corporation-run slaughterhouses had lost their licence two years back after the Supreme Court ordered the civic body to modernise them. “In last two years, we had been asking the corporation to grant us permission but it did not. However, we continued to do our work as the modernisation of slaughterhouses was taking time,’’ said Shahabuddin Quraishi, a meat seller. “But on Tuesday, police asked us to close our shops. Thousands of people involved in the trade have been rendered jobless.’’ He said that mechanised slaughterhouses remained unaffected.

“It is always easier for their owners, who have invested crores of rupees and are earning crores, to comply with all requirements. The problem is with small traders.’’ Quraishi said that the government had allocated Rs 12.89 crore for the modernisation of a slaughterhouse. “Even Rs 5 crore was sanctioned for the work. But the assembly elections started before the construction work could begin. Then the new government came to power and this crackdown started.’’ Separately, Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar directed officials to “regularly inspect” slaughterhouses and take help of the intelligence network.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now