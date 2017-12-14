UP youth disabled in road mishap gets Rs 44 lakh compensation

(Google Maps) (Google Maps)

A 20-year-old youth, who lost his leg after being hit by a truck and falling in a ditch, has been awarded Rs 44 lakh compensation by a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in New Delhi. The tribunal directed Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd to pay Rs 44,29,000 to victim Dharmendra Singh, who was riding pillion on a bike when the truck came from the wrong side and hit the two-wheeler which fell into a ditch severely injuring him.

MACT Presiding Officer Rajeev Bansal decided the petition in favour of Singh while relying on the documents on record including the FIR, charge sheet and medical report of the victim. The tribunal also noted that the driver of the offending truck and the insurance company did not lead any evidence in rebuttal of the claims in the petition.

“The above is sufficient to conclude that preponderance of probability is made out showing negligence of respondent 1 (truck driver) in causing the accident,” it said. According to the petition, Singh was sitting behind his friend on a motorcycle and was on his way to district Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh on November 18, 2014 when a rashly and negligently driven truck came from the wrong direction and hit their vehicle.

When Singh was taken to the hospital, he was informed that he has suffered 80 per cent permanent physical impairment on his right leg and would need an artificial limb.

