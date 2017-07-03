UP woman cop who took on BJP leader, workers shunted out

On being contacted, Thakur refused to comment. However, she posted a brief message on her Facebook page. On being contacted, Thakur refused to comment. However, she posted a brief message on her Facebook page.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday transferred DSP Shrestha Thakur, less than a fortnight after a video of her rebuking local BJP leaders went viral on social media. Thakur, a state police service officer, was posted as circle officer at Syana in Bulandshahr district. The 2012-batch Provincial Police Service officer has now been posted as circle officer for Bahraich district.

She is among 244 Deputy Superintendents of Police who were transferred Saturday. In the video that went viral, Thakur is seen confronting BJP’s Syana city president Mukesh Bhardwaj and other party workers. The altercation took place on June 22 after the police fined BJP worker Pramod Kumar for riding a motorcycle “without any documents, number plate and helmet”. Pramod called local BJP office-bearers, including Bhardwaj, after an altercation with the policemen.

In the video, Thakur is seen telling the BJP leader that she would ask policemen to stop checking vehicles if he got a letter from the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, asking her to do so. On being contacted, Thakur refused to comment. However, she posted a brief message on her Facebook page.

“Got transfer to Bahraich, it’s Nepal border, don’t worry my friends I am happy…. I accept it as a reward for my good work…. u all are invited to bahraich(sic),” she wrote, along with an Urdu couplet: “Jahan bhi jayega roshni lutayega, kisi charagh ka apna makan nahi hota (A lamp does not have a house. It spreads light wherever it goes).”

BJP MLA from Syana Devendra Singh Lodhi, said the officer had “wrongly booked a party worker for obstructing the police officials and threatened other party workers that she will lodge a case under IPC section 354 against them”.

“The party worker was fined for riding a motorbike without a helmet. But after his argument with policemen, he was booked for obstructing government officials. We complained about the circle officer’s behaviour to the CM and home department officials.” BJP leader Bhardwaj, who is seen in the video, alleged, “She threatened to register a molestation case against me and another party worker.”

