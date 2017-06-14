UP: Woman cop held for ‘taking bribe’ to weaken rape case

THE ANTI-CORRUPTION Organisation (ACO) of Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested a woman sub-inspector (SI) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 to weaken a case lodged against a man accused of rape and demanding dowry from his wife. According to police, SI Amrita Singh Yadav, who was investigating the case lodged at Kotwali police station in Meerut, was caught red-handed while taking the bribe from the accused, Sameer, at Budhana Gate police outpost.

Police said that the sub-inspector had struck a deal with Sameer to remove charges under IPC sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 377 (unnatural offences) against him. Sameer himself had approached the ACO officials on Monday, alleging that the SI had demanded a bribe, police said.

Sameer’s mother, father, brother and a friend have also been named as accused in the case. Sameer is yet to be arrested, while the arrest of rest of the accused had been stayed by Allahabad High Court. All of them have been booked under IPC sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 498 (enticing or taking away or detaining a married woman with criminal intention), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and under Dowry Prohibition Act.

“She (Yadav) had demanded Rs 1 lakh from Sameer to remove IPC sections 376 and 377. Sameer informed the Anti-Corruption Organisation on Monday. He was asked by Yadav to give her Rs 20,000 as advance and the remaining amount later. Today, a team accompanied Sameer and Yadav was caught red-handed while taking the bribe. An FIR under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act has been lodged against Yadav,” said an ACO official in Meerut.

