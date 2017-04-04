UP: Woman attacked with acid in Sambhal district

A 26-year-old woman suffered injuries on her hands and legs after her estranged husband allegedly threw acid on her near Surajkund gate in Sambhal district.

The victim was returning from a temple on Monday evening when the incident occurred, Circle Officer V K Singh Baliyan said.

She was rushed to hospital by locals, the CO said. The woman had got married two years ago, but had been living with her parents for the past four months following marital discord, the CO said.

On the complaint of her father, an FIR has been filed against the husband and two others and efforts are on to nab them, the CO added.

