UP: Weapon of minister’s security guard gets stuck in MRI machine, repair to cost Rs 50 lakh

Unaware of the machine's capability of producing magnetic pull, his security personnel also entered the room carrying his service pistol.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 3, 2017 10:13 pm
A top government-run hospital will now have to shell out at least Rs 50 lakh in order to repair an MRI machine after a loaded weapon of a security personnel attached to Uttar Pradesh minister Satyadev Pachauri, got stuck on the scanner and damaged the equipment. “The machine is being repaired and cannot be used for the next 10 days,” said Dr Deepak Malviya, the director of Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow.

The incident occurred when an unconscious Pachauri was about to undergo an MRI scan. Unaware of the machine’s capability of producing magnetic pull, his security personnel also entered the room carrying his service pistol. As soon as he stepped inside the room, the gun popped out of the holster and got stuck in the machine.

Pachauri, who holds the portfolio of Khadi and Textile ministry in Uttar Pradesh, fell unconscious while attending a rally in Hardoi on Friday and rushed to the hospital immediately.

With PTI inputs

