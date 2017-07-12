UP village tense over Hindu-Muslim marriage

Members of Bajrang Dal, on the other hand, claimed that Salman has forced Komal to convert to Islam.

(Source: Steph Grant/ Youtube)

TENSION PREVAILED at Pichkaura village in Baghpat after a Hindu girl appeared before a local court claiming that she had married a Muslim youth.

Police had to escort Komal (22), who was accompanied by her husband Salman (24), to a safe place, as members of Hindu outfits and locals gathered outside the court protesting the marriage on Monday. Now, members of RSS affiliate, Hindu Jagaran Manch, has decided to try to convince the girl to return to her family and also hold a mahapanchayat in this regard.

Meanwhile, fearing attack by the girl’s family and locals, Salman’s family has fled the village.

Komal, an undergraduate student, had eloped with her neighbour Salman, a daily wage labourer, on June 25. A week later, she was scheduled to marry a youth chosen by her parents.

“Salman’s father Sabbir Ali and his four uncles, along with their family members, left the village on Tuesday morning. In all, 24 members of these families have left… After Komal’s return and yesterday’s court proceedings, people believed to be from Hindu outfits have started coming to our village,” said village head Haji Farman Ali.

