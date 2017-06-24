UP village tense as man shot at outside mosque dies

The incident took place on Thursday night when the motorcycle-borne miscreants threw meat which looked like pork outside the village mosque and opened fire at Yunus The incident took place on Thursday night when the motorcycle-borne miscreants threw meat which looked like pork outside the village mosque and opened fire at Yunus

Tension mounted in Nasirpur village here as the 70-year-old man, who was shot at by two motorcycle-borne men outside a mosque, succumbed to injuries. Mohammed Yunus succumbed to injuries and his body was laid to rest last night in the presence of senior police officers, Circle Officer Pankaj Singh said.

The incident took place on Thursday night when the motorcycle-borne miscreants threw meat which looked like pork outside the village mosque and opened fire at Yunus, who was coming out after offering prayers, SP Abhishek Yadav said.

The elderly man was admitted to a hospital where he later died. The locals have demanded immediate arrest of the culprits and compensation to the kin of the deceased.

Detailing the incident, the Maulvi of the mosque, Mohd Jabbar said he was alone with Yunus in the mosque after the prayers and had rushed out on hearing something being thrown at the mosque.

READ | Tension in UP’s Nasirpur village after meat chunks thrown outside mosque

“But, as the youths whipped out firearms, I rushed back. I later heard the shots,” he said.

SDM Sadar, Rajesh Kumar said the family of the deceased have been given Rs 5 lakh from the CM discretionary fund and Rs 5 lakh under ‘Krishak Durghatna’ fund.

Meanwhile, a large contingent of police force continued to be deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, even as some sections announced to offer prayers with black bands as a protest against the incident. The locals also said they will not celebrate Eid.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App