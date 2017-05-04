UP village panchayat sets Rs 2.51 lakh fine for cow slaughter

Representational image. Express photo Representational image. Express photo

A PANCHAYAT in Madora, a Muslim-dominated village of Mathura district, has decided to impose a penalty of Rs 2.51 lakh for cow slaughter. “Of the total Rs 2.51 lakh penalty, Rs 51,000 will be given to the person who provides information about the cow slaughter,” confirmed Gaffar, former village pradhan who attended the panchayat meeting on Monday. “The key agenda was to discuss prevention of cow slaughter and robberies,” said Usman, the village pradhan. Asked what action would be taken against those who fail to pay the fine, he said they hadn’t taken a decision yet. Madora has a population of around 3,000, 65 to 70 per cent are Muslims.

The panchayat also decided to impose a fine of Rs 21,000 on girls who are caught talking on their cellphones while walking on the road, Rs 1.11 lakh on those caught selling spurious liquor, and Rs 31,000 on those who are found drunk in the village. People who are caught gambling or playing cards in the open will have to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh, said Gaffar. “The money collected will be deposited with a newly-formed five-member committee… It will be used for social work,” he said.

The panchayat met three days after the police held a meeting with senior citizens of the village and urged them to keep a watch on criminal activities. Circle Officer, Govardhan area, Alok Dubey said they came to know that the panchayat had taken the decisions in order to prevent criminal activities. Additional SP, Mathura, Arun Kumar Singh, said a police team had raided Madora around two weeks ago to arrest a man wanted in a robbery case. The villagers were then advised to take action against those involved in robbery or other criminal acts, Singh said. The panchayat has said that those caught will also be handed over to the police.

