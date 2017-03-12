UP, Uttarakhand poll results an approval of PM Modi government’s work: J&K BJP

BJP workers carry a giant cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they celebrate the partys victory in the UP and Uttarakhand Assembly elections, at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI Photo/File) BJP workers carry a giant cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they celebrate the partys victory in the UP and Uttarakhand Assembly elections, at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI Photo/File)

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Saturday said the party’s resounding victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand is a clear approval of Modi government’s work by the people. The party’s state chief and MLA Sat Sharma, while addressing the jubilant activists, claimed with these victories, the BJP alone or in alliance with other regional parties shall be governing “more than sixty per cent” of the states in the country.

Watch what else is making news:

“This has been made possible by the vision and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and able management and dedication of BJP national president Amit Shah,” he said. The party’s leaders and workers distributed sweets, and raised slogans hailing Modi and Shah.

“The resounding victory of the BJP is a clear and emphatic approval of the working of the Modi government. The people have shown their commitment to nation building under the BJP,” said chief spokesperson of state BJP Sunil Sethi. He said, “It is an eye opener for the opposition which was trying to paint a false picture of the impact of demonetisation. But the poll results are emphatic yes to the mammoth effort of the Centre to fight corruption and black money.”

Sethi also called upon state unit of the BJP to gear up for the upcoming Panchayat elections in the state and contribute to the growth of the party by ensuring its resounding victory even in areas which are not its traditional stronghold.