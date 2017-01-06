UP: Unable to bear expenses for son’s treatment, man writes to PM Modi, President to ‘sanction’ euthanasia

Agra: Man writes to PM, President requesting to get his son suffering from aplastic anaemia treated, or give permission for euthanasia. (ANI) Agra: Man writes to PM, President requesting to get his son suffering from aplastic anaemia treated, or give permission for euthanasia. (ANI)

Vipin, a resident of Agra, Uttar Pradesh, who is suffering from aplastic anaemia, sees no hopes of getting better. His family, who were no longer able to bear the expenses for his treatment, wrote a letter asking the government authorities to allow euthanasia for him as a last resort. “I want to get better but there is no hope. So we wrote a letter to PM Modi, President Mukherjee and CM Akhilesh Yadav,” Vipin said in an interview to news agency ANI.

In the letter, Vipin’s father, who wrote the letter, asked PM Modi, President Mukherjee and Akhilesh Yadav to either provide treatment for his son or give permission for his death. “Please get my son treated, or give permission for ‘iccha mrityu’ (euthanasia) if treatment is not possible. We cannot afford to spend more on his health,” the man said.

The Supreme Court of India legalised passive euthanasia in the year 2011 declaring that patients in permanent vegetative state can be taken off life support. But the law is still unclear for patients suffering from terminal illness. The government of India last year came up with a draft bill and invited people to express their opinions on the matter.

