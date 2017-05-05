UP: Two men allegedly attacked by gau rakshaks in Greater Noida

The victims were returning (Source: Express photo/Jasbir Malhi/Representational) The victims were returning (Source: Express photo/Jasbir Malhi/Representational)

Two people were attacked by a group of people believed to be gau rakshaks in Greater Noida’s Jewar area on Thursday evening for transporting cows, reported Times of India. Jabar Singh (35) and Bhoop Singh (45) were returning to their village after buying a cow and a calf from the Mehndipur village when the said incident took place.

The assailants relented only when the victims said they were transporting the animals for dairy business and mentioned their religion, reported TOI. “They were coming from the Mehndipur village with a cow and calf. They got tired on the way and sat by a tree. Some BJP workers and cow vigilantes spotted the two persons and suspected them to be Muslims. They called some more persons who attacked them without asking anything,” a local, Muazzam Khan, was quoted as saying by TOI. The victims were taken to a private hospital at first and later to a district hospital in Noida. They sustained internal injuries and fractures in the incident.

The police was informed about the incident by some locals. The SHO Jewar police station, Ajay Kumar Sharma, told TOI that an FIR has been registered against Mahesh, Ashish, Ompal and five other unnamed persons under Sections 147, 323, 504 and 506 of IPC. “The accused fled from the spot after the incident. We have launched a search to identify and arrest the attackers,” he said.

