UP: Two held for ‘harassment, stalking’ after journalist puts up FaceBook post

Four days after she was allegedly stalked by two drunken youths and the ‘1090 women power helpline’ did not respond to her complaint, an Agra-based TV journalist put up a Facebook post on the incident, prompting police to register a case and arrest the accused on Monday. A constable and a woman call operator of the helpline were also suspended.

Mahesh Gautam, station house officer (SHO) of Hariparvat police station, said, “On Monday evening, an FIR was lodged on charges of sexual harassment and stalking a woman against Ubaid Ullah Khan (25) and Mohammad Shahbazzuddin (26), who were arrested,” he said, adding that the charges under the SC/ ST (Prevention of atrocities) Act were added to the FIR as the journalist belongs to the Dalit community.

The accused were traced through the registration number of their two-wheeler, that the journalist provided.

The journalist had posted images of the accused, which she shot with her phone while they were running away. The post said that on January 25, two drunk youths started following her along Agra’s M G Road.

“First I ignored the two, but then they started trying to talk to me. I changed my path, but they kept following me. When I tried to take a photo of the number plate of the scooty, one of them said that the number is fake and started making fun of me shamelessly…,” the post read.

“Later, I came back home and dialed the women power helpline number ‘1090’ to register my complaint. After listening to my complaint, the phone operator said I would soon get a complaint register number, but even after four days, I did not. I can see that the women power helpline service is a waste,” it read.

IG, Women Power Helpline, Navniet Sekera, said, “I came to know about the incident only after the woman put that post on Facebook late Sunday. We contacted the Agra police and the two accused were arrested yesterday.”

