UP witnessed most communal incidents in 2014-16, govt informs Parliament; Karnataka, Maharashtra follow

Uttar Pradesh recorded maximum incidents of communal violence — a total of 450 cases — among all states in the country in 2014-2016, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. It was followed by Karnataka and Maharashtra, with 279 and 270 cases, respectively, in the same time period.
Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, both BJP-ruled states, too, recorded a significant number of communal incidents, registering 205 and 200 cases, respectively, the government submitted further. Bihar and Gujarat were at sixth and seventh on the list, with 197 and 182 incidents on record in 2014-16, respectively
.Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat recorded Max nu of communal violence incidents in 2014-2016, Govt informs Parliament. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/VWXPE5XuMO
Significantly, no communal incident was reported in Goa and northeastern states of Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh in 2014-16.
- Dec 20, 2017 at 4:43 pmThe dominant Hindu hard liners (RSS etc) creates an atmosphere of fear, and can instigate hatred leading to violent actions against non-Hindu religious society in India. Religious extremism is a growing threat and danger to human Indian society. Its causes go beyond religions as such: religions have been abused as a means to achieve political goals.(exp. BJP) In order to address the causes of religious extremism, the workshop parti nts recommend that: 1. Civil society organisations (CSOs) should continue to fight for peace, security, human rights, social justice, equality and poverty alleviation. 2. The State should provide enabling environment and ins utions to ensure equal access to the resources of life and freedom of expression. 3. Religion-based approach of political and social engagement should transcend differences and focus more on common human-centred values. Religion should not be hijacked by Politic Parties religious leaders with personal agendas. stop it.Reply
- Dec 20, 2017 at 4:21 pmMaximum communal incident in UP (under SP at the time), in Maharashtra (under CONgi-NCP) and Karnatak (under CONgis). But our shameless media and "seculars" never discussed this even once?Reply