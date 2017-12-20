UP witnessed most communal incidents in 2014-16, govt informs Parliament; Karnataka, Maharashtra follow

Communal tension in Muzaffarnagar over teasing, firing and stone pelting (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File) Communal tension in Muzaffarnagar over teasing, firing and stone pelting (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File)

Uttar Pradesh recorded maximum incidents of communal violence — a total of 450 cases — among all states in the country in 2014-2016, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. It was followed by Karnataka and Maharashtra, with 279 and 270 cases, respectively, in the same time period.

Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, both BJP-ruled states, too, recorded a significant number of communal incidents, registering 205 and 200 cases, respectively, the government submitted further. Bihar and Gujarat were at sixth and seventh on the list, with 197 and 182 incidents on record in 2014-16, respectively

Significantly, no communal incident was reported in Goa and northeastern states of Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh in 2014-16.

