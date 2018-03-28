UP: To ‘save honour’, girl attempts suicide in Hamirpur after drunk youth demands she marry him

Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district. (Source: Google Maps) Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district. (Source: Google Maps)

A 15-year-old school girl attempted suicide in a village in southwest Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district on Tuesday to ‘save her honour’ days after a youth barged into her home and demanded she marry him. The girl, a student of a private school in Hamirpur district’s Sadar police circle, said the youth, identified as Bipin Prajapati, had passed lewd remarks at her on two previous occasions but she ignored him. She had shifted to the village with her family a few months ago.

On March 25, at around 8 pm, when the girl and her parents were having dinner, a drunk Prajapati knocked. They missed the knock so he scaled the wall to their house and barged in. “He was heavily drunk. He held my hand and told me to come with him. I refused and within seconds he pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot my parents if I did not accompany him,” the girl told The Indian Express.

Her father lunged at Prajapati and snatched his gun. Police detained him soon after.

However, the following day, the girl’s parents were called to a zilla panchayat meet where, the girl claimed, the members “misled my parents” into a compromise forcing them to not file a “ladki wala” complaint and instead let police register a case for possession of a weapon. “Ladka hai, galti ho gayi, they told my parents,” the girl said.

The girl alleged, “Even the inspector and constable at the police station were supporting this arrangement. The boy was detained at the police station and he told my parent he will take revenge once he walks free. My parents initially gave in when the panchayat members said they will take responsibility for the boy harming me or my family again and they will ensure it does not happen.”

When the girl consumed hair dye and fell ill that evening, her parents decided to file a formal complaint with police.

“How would I live with such shame and dishonour. I had to do something to save my honour. When a boy comes barging into your home and demanding your hand in marriage, society thinks it is the girl’s fault,” she said.

“She was rushed to the district hospital and her condition is stable. We have registered a case and arrested Prajapati and investigation is on. We are also questioning these panchayat members and who brokered the compromise,” Circle Officer (Sadar) Rajneesh Kumar said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd