UP to drop case against ex-cop who switched from Congress to BJP

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Adityanath government has ordered the withdrawal of a criminal case against former state deputy SP Shailendra Singh, who joined the BJP during the Lok Sabha polls in 2014.

The application to withdraw the case has been moved in the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court last week. Lucknow Additional Prosecuting Officer Sandeep Pandey said the court will hear the case on February 13. The state government had issued the order to withdraw the case on December 20 last year.

In 2008, Singh was booked by Hazratganj police in Lucknow for allegedly indulging in a ruckus at the State Information Commission (SIC) office. A native of Chandauli, Singh had unsuccessfully contested the 2012 UP elections on a Congress ticket from Syed Raja constituency in the district. He had also contested the 2009 Lok Sabha elections from Chandauli as a Congress candidate and lost. In 2014, he had joined the BJP.

Joint Director, Prosecution (Lucknow), Satya Prakash, said: “The state government had sent the order for the withdrawal of the case against Shailendra Singh to the Lucknow district magistrate. The DM provided us the order and we moved an application for withdrawal in the court in the first week of January.” Singh said that on September 25, 2008, he, along with others, had staged a dharna at the SIC office in Lucknow.

“We protested against the new regulations for filing RTI applications issued by an information commissioner, who allegedly did not accept applications on the letterheads of parties,” he added. While the FIR was lodged against Singh and three others as well as 150 unidentified people, the chargesheet was filed only against Singh.

