UP: Three women train robbers arrested in Muzaffarnagar

By: PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: December 22, 2016 11:29 am
Three women of a gang, involved in various robberies in trains and buses, were arrested and ornaments and cash seized from their possession in Muzaffarnagar, police said on.
The women hail from Maharashtra and were held last night for robbing passengers of trains and buses. We have also recovered ornaments and cash from their possession, they said.
In another incident, police arrested four vehicle lifters and recovered five stolen bikes from their possession.