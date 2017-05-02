UP: Three killed in SUV crash in Sukhpura

Police is probing the matter. (Source: Google map) Police is probing the matter. (Source: Google map)

Three persons were killed and two others injured when an SUV carrying them rammed into a tree in Sukhpura area here, police said on Tuesday.

Rohit Pandey (25), Praveen Singh (30) and Sanjay Yadav (45) were killed on the spot while Atul Singh and Lakshmi were injured in the accident that took place yesterday afternoon, they said.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. Police is probing the matter.

