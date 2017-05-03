UP: Three former wives thwart man’s fourth attempt at marriage

He got lucky thrice in marriage, but a man in Uttar Pradesh ran into trouble in the fourth attempt as his three previous wives, who he had divorced through triple talaq, have now accused him of raping a minor and also making their obscene videos.

The three women approached police two days ago and alleged that 30-year-old Danish married for the first time in 2013 and made a smutty MMS of his wife.

According to police, after a dispute with her, Danish began blackmailing his wife and her family by threatening to share the MMS on social media. He later pronounced triple talaq, a Muslim divorce practice, and married for a second time.

The troubled second marriage lasted only a year and he divorced his wife.

On October 24 last year, the accused went to his uncle’s house where he allegedly raped his 15-year-old cousin and later married her.

He allegedly again shot a dirty MMS and threatened her parents he would share it on social media if they protested.

“On October 24, 2016 my nephew came to our house, and when everyone slept, Danish raped my daugther. When after hearing her screams we reached there, he offered to marry her and also threatened to kill her if we did not allow the wedding to happen,” the mother of the teenage girl said.

She alleged that Danish not only used to torture and beat up her daughter but also did not allow her to meet her. After some time, Danish got rid of his third wife by handily pronouncing talaq thrice in quick succession.

When the three women came to know of his plan to get hitched for the fourth time, they reached the office of Additional Superintendent of Police Dinesh Tripathi and narrated their woes.

Tripathi said an FIR has been registered against Danish under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The matter is under investigation, he said.

