UP: Thieves strike Rajdhani at night

Several passengers of three compartments of the Rajdhani Express had their baggage stolen early on Sunday morning near Gahmar railway station in Uttar Pradesh. Gahmar, under Ghazipur district, which comes under Allahabad Railway Police, is about 30 km from Buxar in Bihar.

A case was lodged with the Patna GRP, and later transferred to Allahabad Railway Police.

The incident took place between 3.29 am and 3.53 am at Bhadaura outer near Gahmar station when the train stopped because of a red signal. Over one-and-a-half dozen unauthorised passengers had reportedly boarded B7, B8 and A2 compartments at Mughalsarai.

The stolen items included about half a dozen mobile phone. Patna GRP SP (Railways) Jitendra Kumar Mishra said: “Over a dozen passengers complained about theft of their baggage.”

“It looks more a case of theft. Unauthorised passengers may have got down with whatever luggage they could lay their hands on…”

As it was early in the morning, most passengers were sleeping.

A Railway press release said that one assistant sub-inspector and six Railway Protection Force constables, who were escorts in the train, had been suspended.

