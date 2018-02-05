Kasganj: Tension resurfaces as place of worship gate set afire, two cops suspended

Security forces patrol Kasganj town. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/File) Security forces patrol Kasganj town. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/File)

Weeks after communal violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj claimed one life, tension resurfaced in the area on Monday as some miscreants tried to disrupt peace by setting afire the gate of a place of worship. However, police quickly took action and extinguished the flames, according to PTI.

“Early this morning, in Ganjdudwara area of the city, some anti-social element set afire the gate of a place of worship. Police swung into action and extinguished the flames,” PTI quoted Superintendent of Police Piyush Srivastava as saying.

The SP along with District Magistrate RP Singh rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Following the incident, a number of police personnel were deployed on the spot to ensure that there is no more trouble in the western Uttar Pradesh town. Meanwhile, two constables were suspended over alleged laxity.

Srivastava said, “A large contingent of the UP police and PAC personnel was deployed and there is peace in the area. The matter is being investigated. And, constables Harisharan and Nagendra were suspended for laxity in discharging their duties.”

Kasganj saw communal clashes during a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ taken out by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Republic Day. A 22-year-old youth, Chandan Gupta, was shot dead which led to a spiral of violence in which at least three shops, two buses and a car were torched. UP Governor Ram Naik had called the Kasganj violence a “blot” on the state.

(With PTI inputs)

