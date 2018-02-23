UP Investors Summit: Lucknow beautification cost Rs 65 crore, says official

The summit generated investment pacts worth more than Rs 4 lakh crore from top businesses, as per the UP government. (File) The summit generated investment pacts worth more than Rs 4 lakh crore from top businesses, as per the UP government. (File)

The beautification of Uttar Pradesh’s capital for the 2-day Investors Summit-2018, which concluded yesterday, cost over Rs 65 crore to the state exchequer, according to an official. A senior district administration official said that Rs 66.15 crore was spent on Lucknow’s beautification for the summit, which had 7 countries as partners and attracted 6,000 participants.

The summit generated investment pacts worth more than Rs 4 lakh crore from top businesses, as per the UP government.

The official, who did not want to be identified, said that while Lucknow municipal corporation spent the most – Rs 24.25 crore, Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) spent around Rs 13.08 crore and Public work department – Rs 12.58 crore. The rest was spent by various other departments.

The event was the biggest such summit held in the state, the official said, adding that 22 chartered planes and more than 300 rooms in over 12 luxury hotels were booked besides construction of roads, putting up of hoardings and illuminating the entire city.

The two-day investment summit witnessed the signing of 1,045 MOUs worth over Rs 4.28 lakh crores. Besides, investors present showed interest in making additional investment worth Rs 4 lakh crore.

“In the two-day summit, representatives from 10 countries, more than 6,000 participants, above 110 companies participated. As many as 32 parallel sessions took place in the summit,” UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

The pacts signed have the potential to generate more than 33 lakh jobs in the state.

Netherlands, Japan, Czech Republic, Finland, Slovenia, Mauritius and Thailand were the seven partner countries of the summit.

