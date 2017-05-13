UP: Six beaten up for buffalo slaughter in Aligarh

(Source: ANI screengrab) (Source: ANI screengrab)

Six people, including a dairy owner, were beaten up by locals for allegedly slaughtering a buffalo in Achal Tal area of Aligarh district on Thursday. The six were subsequently arrested under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. No case has been lodged against the assailants, a police official said.

The arrested six are dairy owner Kalu Baghel, Sonbeer, Vinod, Bunty, Chhotey and Imran. All six were produced in court on Friday and sent to judicial custody. “No criminal case has been registered,” Gandhi Park SHO Dinesh Chandra Dubey said.

“On Thursday, Kalu called up Bunty, a skinner, to take away his buffalo as it had stopped yielding milk… Along with three others, Bunty went to Kalu’s dairy where Imran, a butcher, also arrived. Kalu allegedly allowed Imran to slaughter the buffalo,” he said. Locals spotted the blood at the dairy. “They broke into the diary and attacked the owner and others,” he said.

