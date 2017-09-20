UP: Sambhal police invoke NSA against three for ‘cow slaughter’

Representational Image Representational Image

Sambhal police have invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against three accused who are currently in Moradabad district jail in connection with a case lodged under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act. Investigating officer (IO) of the case, Sub-Inspector Raghunath Singh, said that while the district veterinary officer, who had checked the flesh recovered from the spot, confirmed it was that of a cow, a lab report on the flesh is yet to be received.

A case was lodged at Baniather police station on August 3 after a police team raided Kasanpur village following a tip-off about alleged cow slaughter. While the accused had escaped from the spot by the time the police reached, the latter did manage to recover samples of flesh from the area, said sources.

Three people, identified as Qasim, Shahadat and Mesar, who belong to the same area, were arrested over the last two weeks. Two other accused, Babu and Sharafat, were granted bail and released from jail soon after their arrest.

The IO said that during investigation, police had found that nine persons were involved in the case. While Babu and Sharafat were arrested on August 12, the three others had surrendered before the court. Police had also recovered the knives allegedly used to slaughter the animal. Four other accused in the case are absconding, Singh claimed.

Local Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) workers had organised a protest over the case. HYV’s district coordinator Sachin Tomar said, “Workers staged a protest on September 11 urging police to take strict action in the case.”

As per jail records, Shahadat and Mesar have been in jail since September 6, while Qasim was sent to jail on September 13. “After obtaining orders from the district magistrate, NSA was invoked against Qasim, Shahadat and Mesar on Monday,” said Station Officer of Baniather police station Praveen Kumar Solanki.

Superintendent, Moradabad district jail, Rizvi confirmed to have received the order invoking NSA against the three accused.

