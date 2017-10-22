Diwali 2017
  • UP: Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia for kin of cops killed on duty

UP: Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia for kin of cops killed on duty

However, the amount of ex-gratia will remain Rs 20 lakh (family) and Rs 5 lakh (parents) in cases where policemen on duty die in accidents.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published:October 22, 2017 5:53 am
Top News

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday announced that the ex-gratia amount given to kin of policemen killed on duty during encounters with criminals, terror operations or in a critical geographical situation will be doubled to Rs 50 lakh. The compensation to their parents will also be doubled to 10 lakh. However, the amount of ex-gratia will remain Rs 20 lakh (family) and Rs 5 lakh (parents) in cases where policemen on duty die in accidents.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Oct 22: Latest News