UP: Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia for kin of cops killed on duty

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday announced that the ex-gratia amount given to kin of policemen killed on duty during encounters with criminals, terror operations or in a critical geographical situation will be doubled to Rs 50 lakh. The compensation to their parents will also be doubled to 10 lakh. However, the amount of ex-gratia will remain Rs 20 lakh (family) and Rs 5 lakh (parents) in cases where policemen on duty die in accidents.

