UP reels under heatwave, mercury climbs to 46.8 degrees at Banda

Heatwave conditions continued to prevail in certain parts of Uttar Pradesh with Banda being the hottest place in the state at 46.8 degrees Celsius. According to the MeT office, the day temperatures rose “appreciably” in Varanasi, Faizabad, Allahabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly and Jhansi divisions.

The temperatures were “markedly above normal” in Allahabad division, “appreciably above normal” in Varanasi, Lucknow, Bareilly, Jhansi, Agra and Meerut divisions and “above normal” in Moradabad and Kanpur divisions.

The highest temperature of 46.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Banda, the MeT office said, adding that the night temperature rose in Varanasi division and “changed a little” in the other divisions.

Etawah registered the lowest temperature of 23 degrees Celsius in the state.

The MeT office has forecast a possibility of rains or thundershowers at isolated places of the state tomorrow.

