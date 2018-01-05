UP: President to attend annual convocation of JRHU in Chitrakoot

President Ram Nath Kovind (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/File) President Ram Nath Kovind (Express Photo By Amit Mehra/File)

President Ram Nath Kovind would be the chief guest at the seventh annual convocation of Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Handicapped University (JRHU), Chitrakoot to be held on January 8, vice-chancellor of the university said.

“President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest of the convocation ceremony of the university and will give medals to 579 students,” Prof. Yogesh Chandra Dubey, vice-chancellor JRHU, Chitrakoot was quoted as saying by PTI on Friday.

Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police Balwant Chaudhary said that preparations for the visit of the President are almost complete. Exclusively built for the disabled, the university claims to be one-of-its-kind across the world.

