UP polls: No chance of alliance, Congress to ‘expose’ SP’s OBC promises

Calling the Akhilesh government’s recent claim of giving Scheduled Caste benefits to 17 backward sub-castes in Uttar Pradesh as an attempt to “fool the people”, the Congress on Wednesday said that it plans to “expose” the Samajwadi Party and BJP over the promises they made to these communities.

The party has called a convention of members of the most backward classes (MBCs) in Lucknow on Thursday, which will be led by party secretary Raja Ram Pal and attended by AICC general secretary and former Union minister CP Joshi. The Congress also plans to launch a month-long campaign in each district of the state, where its leaders would speak about the promises made by the SP and BJP towards the uplift of these castes.

“The Samajwadi Party is deceiving them, just like it did in the last government. We will expose them. We will inform the people,” Raja Ram Pal said. Claiming that MBCs constitute as much as 54 per cent of the 72 castes that come under Other Backward Classes (OBC), he said that the SP was trying to divert other castes to the Scheduled Caste list to ensure bigger benefits to “one particular OBC caste”.