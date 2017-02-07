Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017: Mayawati slams SP, BJP at Ghaziabad rally, says will form govt with majority

BSP supremo Mayawati addresses a rally in Ghaziabad. (ANI) BSP supremo Mayawati addresses a rally in Ghaziabad. (ANI)

BSP supremo Mayawati, addressing a rally at Ghaziabad on Tuesday, said that the party will form government with full majority. Asking people to not get duped by false survey polls, the BSP chief said the results will come in her party’s favour. “The people of UP should not be duped by the false claims made by the opposition and the media’s survey polls. When the result will come, the BSP will form the government,” she said.

Claiming BJP’s hidden agenda to abolish reservation system in the state, Mayawati asked people at the rally to not “waste” their votes on the saffron party. “BJP is working on RSS agenda. From secret sources, we were informed that BJP aims to end reservation after forming the government. Voting for them means voting against your own reservations,” she said. Adding that people all across the country are angry at the Central government, Mayawati said the NDA government has failed to fulfill electoral promises made made during Lok Sabha elections in 2014. Slamming the demonetisation move, Mayawati added, “BJP people are saying that there was immense migration in Western UP. But majority of migration took place after the demonetisation move was announced.”

Talking about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, Mayawati criticised the Samajwadi Party rule under Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and said the government has failed to improve the conditions. “Samajwadi Party has just changed the names of BJP’s policies. Under their government, people are taking control of the lands belonging to the poor,” she said. Criticising the newly formed alliance between Congress and SP, Mayawati said Congress was voted out to power because of their own mistakes. “SP-Congress cheated the public by forming an alliance.”

Mayawati also said that to help out business organisations, the party will form separate committees for them. The BSP chief also promised to put an end to ‘gundaraj’ in the state. “We will give financial help to people rather than gifting them with laptops or mobile phones,” she added.