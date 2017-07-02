I accept it as reward for my good work: UP policewoman on transfer for standing up against BJP leaders

UP police officer Shrestha Thakur. Photo: Youtube screengrab UP police officer Shrestha Thakur. Photo: Youtube screengrab

The Uttar Pradesh woman police officer, who received much praise on social media for standing up against agitating local BJP leaders last week, was transferred to Bahraich on Saturday. Shreshtha Thakur had sent five BJP leaders to jail for creating obstacles in discharging government duties recently. Reflecting on her transfer, she said she was happy and that she accepts the decision as a reward for her good work.

“Got transfer to Bahraich, it’s Nepal border, don’t worry my friends I am happy ..I accept it as a reward for my good work. U all are invited to Bahraich,” said Thakur on her Facebook page. She was earlier stationed at Syana circle in Bulandshahar district and got the transfer along with a few other deputy superintendents.

A meeting of a delegation of the party’s 11 MLAs and MP was held with Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath following the incident. Apparently, the local leaders had pressed the high command to take action against Thakur with the party city president saying that transfer was essential to keeping intact the pride of party workers and leaders.

A verbal spat took place between them after BJP leaders protested against police action on one of its leaders Pramod Kumar. He was handed a fine of Rs 200 for not wearing a helmet while riding his motorcycle.

In the video, which went viral on social media, Thakur could be heard invoking CM Adityanath’s name, asking the protesters to get a written order from him stating that the BJP workers were exempted from police checking.

