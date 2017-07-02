I accept it as reward for my good work: UP policewoman on transfer for standing up against BJP leaders

The Uttar Pradesh woman police officer, who received much praise on social media for standing up against agitating local BJP leaders last week, was transferred to Bahraich on Saturday. Shreshtha Thakur had sent five BJP leaders to jail for creating obstacles in discharging government duties recently. Reflecting on her transfer, she said she was happy and that she accepts the decision as a reward for her good work.
“Got transfer to Bahraich, it’s Nepal border, don’t worry my friends I am happy ..I accept it as a reward for my good work. U all are invited to Bahraich,” said Thakur on her Facebook page. She was earlier stationed at Syana circle in Bulandshahar district and got the transfer along with a few other deputy superintendents.
A meeting of a delegation of the party’s 11 MLAs and MP was held with Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath following the incident. Apparently, the local leaders had pressed the high command to take action against Thakur with the party city president saying that transfer was essential to keeping intact the pride of party workers and leaders.
A verbal spat took place between them after BJP leaders protested against police action on one of its leaders Pramod Kumar. He was handed a fine of Rs 200 for not wearing a helmet while riding his motorcycle.
In the video, which went viral on social media, Thakur could be heard invoking CM Adityanath’s name, asking the protesters to get a written order from him stating that the BJP workers were exempted from police checking.
- Jul 2, 2017 at 6:33 pmThank you madam for doing your job. If only there were more like you. This is a test of CM Yogi Adityanath leadership. UP waits his response.Reply
- Jul 2, 2017 at 6:30 pmShe is foolish lady officer.She lacs good presence of mind.No tactfulness.Reply
- Jul 2, 2017 at 6:42 pmWhat would be tactfulness here? Pacifying political party workers and licking their feet? Police officers should be stern and should act without fear or favor they should not be impolite but stern and neutral. Except the bhakts, even balanced BJP supporters are supporting her.Reply
- Jul 2, 2017 at 6:28 pmDon't overdo your act Madam. Keep cool till results are out.Reply
- Jul 2, 2017 at 6:27 pmwe Selute you Ma´am! you are real daughter of India to be proud of, rather than juse feku selfie daughters. this is how BJP rewards its daughter and honors them. shame on feku team.Reply
- Jul 2, 2017 at 6:25 pmvery good and positive, without any grude and accusation, in contrass to BJP.Reply
- Jul 2, 2017 at 6:24 pmJai hind.........Reply
- Jul 2, 2017 at 6:16 pmModi has failed now and then in law and order maintenanceReply
- Jul 2, 2017 at 6:11 pmMam ... India Salutes you.. A lioness is a Lioness. When in Jungle or in Yogi's Jungle RajReply
