UP police team involved in ‘terrorist’ killing honoured

Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) chief Aseem Arun and a number of other personnel involved in the killing of alleged terrorist Saifullah in an encounter in March were today honoured with a ‘Commendation Disc’.

Inspector General of Police (Kanpur Range) Alok Singh and IG Special Task force Manoj Tiwari, who were recently involved in rescuing a businessmen from kidnappers, were also honoured by the Director General of Police Sulkhan Singh.

In all, 104 police personnel got the “Commendation Disc” across various ranks including additional director general Anand Kumar and Abhay Kumar Prasad.

The ATS team has arrested many people involved in anti-national activities including 12 terrorists, 13 naxalites and 19 ISI agents, Arun told PTI.

“In the last 12 months, there have been many arrests except one unfortunate incident where we could not catch the person alive,” the IG ATS said, referring to the encounter in which Saifullah was killed in Lucknow.

Police had claimed that Saifullah was a “self-radicalised terrorist” or may have had links with the banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

Alok Singh did not directly handle the Jhansi kidnapping case but received appreciation for going out of bounds to coordinate for the case.

He is also a recipient of the President’s Medal for gallantry conferred for his operations against Naxalites in Sonbhadra district.

Tiawri has earned the honour for peaceful election and measures to check communal riots specially in Moradabad range.

Besides operations on ground, the DGP acknowledged value addition from social media channels.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rahul Srivastav received commendation disc for managing operations, interacting with people and escalation of public grievances for speedy reddressal. The commendation disc is awarded to maximum of 200 police personnel for exceptional performance in a year on the even of Independence Day.

Besides these top officers, 3 SSPs and SP, 4 Deputy SP around 16 sub-inspectors, about 36 constables were also conferred the commendation disc.

